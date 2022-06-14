Every year the media outlets follow the maxim of “if it bleeds it leads.” In an election year such as this one it is especially true concerning the issues that the narratives will be formed around. One such perennial issue involves the Second Amendment and gun control. As the media forms and pushes the narrative of the need for gun control they make any tragic mass shooting, loosely defined as four or more people shot and or killed, front page news. In the frenzy that follows, gun statistics in America never get mentioned as it doesn’t support the narrative of the need for more gun control laws.
The Department of Justice publishes crime victimization statistics yearly, with the most recent being the year 2020. That year there were 19,384 homicides. In the category of violent crimes such as rape/sexual assault, robbery, and assault there were 4,558,150 incidents. The DOJ states that about 40% of violent victimizations get reported to police.
The violent crime statistics, while available to journalists, are never brought up. Neither is the defensive use of guns in the prevention of crimes. The defensive use of guns typically involves little more than showing the presence of a gun on the intended victim. In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Obama administration estimated that the defensive use of guns occurred between 500,000 and 3 million times a year.
What has happened to our media that they choose to only present half of the story?
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.