I have to agree with Dr. Sease on Sentara. Recently, I spent almost four hours in the emergency room waiting room before being seen for possible gastrointestinal bleeding. (I had been discharged just five days earlier for GI bleeding). The delay was for lack of staffing; only half the rooms could be staffed. The administration appears to think staffing should be determined by the slow times and forget the heavier load times. Heaven forbid some nurse might have time to go to the bathroom or take a lunch break.
I have a suggestion: Require all top administration to work two weeks of rotating shifts in the ER and on the floor. In my experience of 35 years of medical practice, I found most administrators know what is in a book, but haven’t a clue of what the challenges are in the working part of the hospital.
Allen Clague Jr., MD
Rockingham
