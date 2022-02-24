My prayer for all of us is that citizens throughout the United States and the rest of the world would call on our leaders to put the welfare of the world ahead of the conflicts that threaten to break out into open war.
With the threat of global climate change already contributing to floods, droughts and massive storms, we must set aside some differences that can wait and focus on the conflict that demands worldwide attention now.
Attempting to solve our lesser conflicts by war and threats of war with all the costly assemblage of military forces and exercises at the very least wastes energy we need to stop climate change before it destroys Russia and Ukraine and all the rest of the world.
William Dent
Rockingham
