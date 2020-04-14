It seems to me that we are wasting a valuable resource. In reading all the many letters from apparent experts regarding how President Trump should do this or do that or why did he do this or that, or it should have been done this way, etc., aren't these folks' talent, wisdom, and experience being wasted playing armchair quarterback? Why aren't they in D.C. or wherever, putting those assets to use, or is it that they aren't as experienced and wise as they would have us to believe?
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
