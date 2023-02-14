I'm sure I missed something along the way — but my question pertains to the land that the proposed Bluestone Town Center is due to occupy, if passed.
I'm aware we're in need of affordable housing, but both the refurbishing of the building for the new Open Doors, as well as Bluestone Town Center seems to want to contract all of the work from out of our area. Let's keep our work local — especially if our tax dollars are paying for it!
I keep hearing and seeing both points of view.
My question is — where was this land when the new high school needed to be built? I thought there was no land available to add on or build an annex nearby. However, Bluestone Town Center seems to be ironically close to the existing high school.
But instead we chose to spend millions of dollars and raise taxes for a new interstate high school.
I'm sure someone can explain this conundrum!
Cindy Yount
Harrisonburg
