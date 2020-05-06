Our nation, to be delivered, must return to its roots. John Jay, our first Supreme Court chief justice, proclaimed, "Providence (God) has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty as well as the privilege and interest of our Christian nation, to select and prefer Christians for their rulers." I would place emphasis on his words, "duty and privilege."
A Christian's duty is to vote for persons holding a Christian worldview. To develop this view isn't for the lazy. It takes study of God's word regarding the issues being voted on; i.e., abortion, quarantine, etc. What does the Bible say about the issue? Abortion is coldblooded murder, and quarantine is for the sick, not the healthy. Is this what you believe? "Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth." Second Timothy 2:15.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
