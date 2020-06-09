I am curious why the DN-R’s editorial staff allows countless letters to the editor that are critical of President Donald Trump to run on what seems like an almost daily basis, yet the letter I wrote critical of Gov. Ralph Northam could not be seen in print? Could it be the liberal bias that is so rampant in the print news industry?
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
The answer to your question, Matt, is yes.
