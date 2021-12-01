Rita Peters' Open Forum on Nov. 21 decried the self-censorship of YouTube and by extension other social media, saying that good ideas might be suppressed, that we need the free exchange of ideas. She says: "By applying reason, weighing facts, and considering the credibility of the speakers, people can sort out the good from the bad."
However, that didn't work very well with COVID-19. The previous administration had good credibility with some citizens and promulgated a lot of misinformation, which was spread via social media and which has resulted, mostly but not entirely through vaccine hesitancy, in thousands of unnecessary deaths, not to mention the additional load on the health care system, which has to be paid for by the rest of us. Other misinformation spread on social media are the ideas that hospitals will intentionally administer incorrect medicines because they are paid to do so and that hospitals will intentionally let patients die of COVID-19 because they are paid extra for COVID-19 deaths. This of course leads believers to stay out of hospitals as long as possible and results in loss of faith in the health care community.
So tell us, Ms. Peters, is this really how society should function? A Darwinian case could be made that those gullible enough and stupid enough to believe this nonsense should die and thus remove themselves from the gene pool, but a serious case of COVID-19 involves serious personal physical suffering and indirectly, emotional suffering of the bereaved, but it is inhumane to wish that on fellow human beings.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
