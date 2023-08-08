Charles Queen's letter “Response to Ms. Moore” of August 1 poses a number of questions for her — here are some answers to his questions:
1. Solar panels are already being recycled and many new companies are entering the market. Solar panels are primarily composed of glass, plastic, and aluminum which are already recycled in mass quantities. The silicon modules can be mostly recycled now.
2. Companies are already developing a number of alternatives to trashing wind turbine blades, including shredding them for use as an additive for Portland cement and recycling them into composite panels, railroad ties, and plastic pellets.
3. Federal incentives are already helping expand domestic battery production through the Inflation Reduction Act: incentives for North American-built batteries and penalties for manufacturers that source batteries abroad, thus creating many new projects in the U.S. — from cell-making factories to new ventures to mine the raw materials. Also, new battery technologies are being developed which, if successful, will reduce or eliminate the need for lithium.
4. For the entire USA in 2022, renewables produced 21.5% of the total generation and nuclear produced 18.2%.
5. The administration’s goal is not to convert all energy usage to electricity but to convert all electric generation to carbon-free by 2035, which includes both nuclear and renewable energy sources. This will have no impact on consumption, contrary to Mr. Queen’s claim of a 70% increase in consumption.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
