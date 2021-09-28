Should a COVID-19 vaccine and its booster shot be a personal health choice instead of a mandate? Why doesn't Facebook allow conversations about therapeutics like rendesivir and ivermectin? Because of the possibility of introducing new COVID strains into the United States, why has our government allowed hundreds of thousands of people to cross our southern border? Why are vaccines and masks mandates only for the citizens of our country? I believe we have exacerbated the problem that we sought to alleviate.
Gail Frye
Rockingham
