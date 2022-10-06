City Council member Chris Jones proposed possibly allotting $100,000 to support the city's Black- and brown-owned businesses "City ARPA Talks Continue," Sept. 28). "We don't have many, but we want to maintain those that are there," he said.
How is awarding taxpayer funds based on the color of one's skin not racist? Government should not be picking winners and losers.
Richard Knupp
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
About what would be expected from a corrupt, biased black democrat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.