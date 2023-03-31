I have concerns about the rail trail, I have several questions.
In the remote areas how will users of the trail be assured of their safety? Who is responsible? How much does it cost? How long to receive help?
Has anyone from the counties involved had their first responders involved checked their areas of responsibility and gave information to the county? How much does it cost?
Who is responsible for the trash that will accumulate? Look at the roads. How much does it cost?
I am in favor of the trail, however, there’s a lot of unanswered questions. I would suggest that those that support this ask ”what if this happened, what do we do?" Be proactive not reactive. One may hope for the best, but expect the worse. Be prepared!
Use common sense, look at the world around you.
Delmer Morris
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.