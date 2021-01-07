Nationally, over 80% of deaths from COVID-19 are attributed to people who are 65 or older. Why isn't there more of a priority to get these people immediately vaccinated?
Only 20% of available vaccines have been administered. We are vaccinating during business hours only. This is a widespread pandemic, a national emergency, and COVID-19 injections should be administered 24 hours a day, seven days a week while the vaccine is available.
Government has had nine months to get this right, and they are failing the American people in so many ways.
Bill Smith
Rockingham
