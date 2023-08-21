Several recent letters in these pages have asserted Jesus never addressed the topic of sexuality, which is untrue. Jesus clearly taught in Matthew 5 and 19 as well as Mark 10 that the only romantic relationship ordained by God is marriage between one man and one woman. He called the two "one flesh" and described how from the beginning, God intended their bond to be lifelong.
Over the years, too many mainstream Christian churches have disregarded Jesus' commands on divorce, remarriage and extramarital sex all in the name of "not judging others." It's not judgmental to tell people they are putting their souls in danger through sin, and they need to come to Jesus for help as we all do.
It's not "love" to affirm another person's mistakes to make yourself more popular. I would urge anyone who really wants to know what Jesus said to read the Bible for themselves and seek His guidance. His purpose in living and dying was to redeem us from our sinful natures and bring us into fellowship with Himself.
Marla McCauley
Elkton
