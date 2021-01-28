I am happy to live in Bridgewater and truly love driving by Turner Ashby High School. I would be extremely sad to see his name removed for reasons that are false. Opponents say his name reminds them of slavery. Before passing their judgment, they would do well to study a book titled "Memoirs, Turner Ashby and his Compeers" by James B. Avirett.
This book was written by a man who actually knew him. Turner Ashby owned 10 slaves, only two of whom were the age to work. They were treated like family. Turner Ashby was not a rich man and ran a mercantile store. His most profitable merchandise was “Jack” that he rented out. Not a slave, but a mule.
These folks that desire to obliterate history should read, study and think about what they do before they demand others give up what we cherish. Ask yourself, “How could men leave their families and homes alone with their slaves and go to war?" There had to be a good relationship between them. There is so much to be learned from the Civil War, it is sad to deny our young people the opportunity.
Linda Ridder
Bridgewater
