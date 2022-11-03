I continue to read about how President Joe Biden's policies have caused inflation. The real cause is supply breakdown because of the pandemic and large companies ripping off the public.
The oil industry made almost as much profit the first six months this year as all of 2021. The same for the drug companies. This stimulated by the tax cut given them by Donald Trump and supplemented by the leaders of the Republican Party, who have bought into the proven, in court over 60 times.
President Biden is a gross amateur compared to Trump in producing lies. Do a fact check on all of this.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
