Just when then hope of a new year starts, I received a real estate assessment letter in the mail. I realize things have gone up, but wow what a shocker. My assessment went up 38%. Come on, Rockingham County. This is just a bit steep. Just when we thought the Grinch was gone, all of a sudden he reappeared.
Joe Ritchie
Dayton
