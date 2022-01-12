Our levy percent change increased by 30%. This totaled $74,000, which is $9,000 more than our house cost new in 1988. We attended a hearing to discuss this. What a waste. I do not believe these people are even from this area. I was ultimately told, "We can't help you." This is totally unacceptable. I was not looking for help but I do want some accountability for these outrageous assessments.
This may not be over as the rate per $100 has yet to be determined. What is the limit here and when does a 33-year-old home begin to depreciate as opposed to this so-called appreciation. I realize there is a house shortage but this is way out of line.
Steve Eckard
Harrisonburg
