Jan. 27 Headline: "County Real Estate Tax Rate To Decline, But Bills Will Still Go Up."
Wow! Wow!
People are rightly concerned about the tone-deaf, out-of-touch decisions our federal politicians are engaging in. Looks like we dropped the ball monitoring local bureaucrats' insanity. Better claw back those "hardship" bonuses to government employees to help further highlight your fiscal malfeasance and mismanagement.
What a disgrace.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
