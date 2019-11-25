The latest Democrat plot to sink the Trump presidency is poorly planned. The House of Representatives is building a weak and one-sided case for the president's wrongdoing. If House Democrats impeach Trump, the real trial will begin in the Republican-controlled Senate, subject to due process.
There will be hardball cross examinations. This time, Committee Chairman Schiff won't be there to jump in and censor witness questioning based on his personal secret knowledge, or rather, as many suspect, attempt to forestall his own embarrassment.
Given that the crux of this entire case is whether Trump was justified in shining a light on Ukrainian oligarchs and their millions of dollars in corrupt payoffs to Democrat political elites, isn't this certain to blow up in the Democrats' faces? It's time for popcorn. The next 12 months will be for the history books.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
