Really, President Biden? You are asking for yet twenty four more billions of dollars to pour into the war in Ukraine? Isn’t that war already quagmire enough?
If you found an extra $24 billion laying around somewhere, I think you should send it to the people of Hawaii who are suffering so profoundly.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.