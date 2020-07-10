"Exodus 20: I the LORD thy God am a jealous God visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and forth generation of them that hate me." Does this explain why the looters are mostly young? They are products of universities where they have been taught how the teachers think our nation should be reformed. Most are God haters. But thank God for the next verse that says, "showing mercy unto thousands that love Me" How many generations since the 60s?
We have sown the wind and now must reap the whirlwind. The most important local election is the school board. Parents must insist on education not indoctrination. Teachers have been taught junk and they pass it on to the students. Without God we have no moral compass. Unless we go back to the Book that is God's instruction Manuel, we have no hope.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
