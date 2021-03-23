Many services providers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have closed their doors permanently. Considering the 13,000 people in the state waiting for services, and the 200 plus people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, a loss of providers is a huge problem.
Fortunately, The Community Foundation, The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and the City of Harrisonburg recognized the value of our services and stepped in to ensure our consumers, who are 3.4 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than the general population, were neither isolated nor deprived of essential services. Their support has made it possible to provide 10 unique and stimulating zoom sessions per week and the PPE necessary to safely deliver in-person services.
We are blessed to have such support in our local community. Because of them, we will be here to serve beyond the pandemic. We are eternally grateful.
Heather Denman
Executive Director
The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham
