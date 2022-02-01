Since the ivermectin column, folks told me there was a response (I was out of town but was presented with it later) calling out Bill Faw and myself in order to defend it. It isn’t usually productive to respond to a “rebuttal.” Scientists say that typically once people have made up their minds about an issue, they will not change their position, regardless of subsequent information they encounter. It is for that reason that I usually waive off a second round, but a little more background might be in order for this occasion, as I neglected to dive any deeper.
This is a public health issue, not politics. Three more points and I’m done. In keeping with science, as before, perhaps it’s important for some readers to understand the difference between valid research and anecdotal information — based on personal accounts rather than actual research — evidence such as that cited by the writer. Interestingly, however, anecdotes are more likely to sway opinion.
Secondly, pharmaceutical companies such as Merck do good scientific research on their products, as they are looking for any application they might use for medicine to increase profits, and they know it will be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration.
So far none of the producers have found efficacy for ivermectin against COVID-19. Some day they might. Meanwhile, there are safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 already approved.
Third point — as with many pharmaceuticals, ivermectin can cause serious harm if misused. And that would qualify as irresponsible.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
