This morning before daylight on Va. 259, as I was yet again being tailgated and then passed on a straight stretch so short that the other driver got back in the lane on a solid line, I had to wonder how the planned rumble strips and shoulder improvements would have helped in that situation.
I've been driving this road for 44 years now, and the reckless and dangerous driving seems to only get worse with each passing day, yet I cannot remember the last time I saw a sheriff's deputy or state trooper between the Bergton cutoff and Broadway between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m. unless responding to the latest accident.
And before anyone starts pointing fingers at drivers coming out of West Virginia, the blame can be shared equally with both Virginia and West Virginia drivers. The road itself is not dangerous and improvements will not make it safer. Nothing will change until drivers start exercising caution and consideration or have to be concerned about getting another ticket from local law enforcement, and I don't look for either to happen any time soon.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
