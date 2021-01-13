On Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol building was stormed by domestic terrorists, the first time it has been breached, I believe, since the War of 1812. These terrorists were encouraged in this action by a sitting U.S. president, who refuses to accept the will of the American people as it was expressed in the 2020 election.
Together, the terrorists and the president have mounted an attack on our democracy. The attempted coup — and its needless display of violence — have resulted in injuries and death.
That U.S. citizens have assaulted this most sacred symbol of our shared national beliefs and values is unconscionable and deplorable. We stand for freedom and self-government. We represent this to the world, and we must continue to do so. We must reclaim the ability to disagree peacefully and to debate our differences using the tools of persuasion and dialogue.
Mark Rankin
Harrisonburg
