I am so very disappointed that you will be stopping the Saturday paper. I, as well as many seniors, so depend on that weekend communication. Is there no other solution to your problems? I personally enjoy the local news. Enough world news on major networks. Please reconsider.
Joyce D. Miller
Bridgewater
