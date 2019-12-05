At first look, extreme protection orders or "red flag laws" look like they might prevent mass shootings until you really start to study gun incidents. Except in rare cases, someone was aware that the shooter was thinking about violence and was likely to act. Either they did not tell anyone with the authority to do something, or the person they told failed to understand the risk and take action.
Extreme protection orders are more likely to abused as revenge unless there are extraordinary controls. Such orders should be very, very rare. When I read Sen. Louise Douglas' SB64 prefiled for the 2020 legislative session, I realized what a warped, negative view she has of Virginians, especially the vast majority of citizens who responsibly use their guns.
Terry Gates
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.