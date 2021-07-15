Guns are the weapon of choice in mass shootings, domestic violence, drug violence and suicide. Guns kill quickly and easily. About 32% of U.S. citizens own guns. These gun owners are predominately white, male and over 30. The total number of guns owned: 270 million.
1. In the year 2010, there were more than 31,000 firearm deaths: 62% were suicides, 36% were homicides, and 2% were unintentional.
2. Hostile attack with a gun is 10 times more lethal than with other types of weapons owned by citizens. More than 75% of guns used in suicide attempts and unintentional injuries of 0- to 19-year-olds were stored in the residence of the victim, a relative or a friend.
3. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that living in a home where guns were kept increased an individual’s risk of death by homicide by 40%. In any locality with a known crime rate, the greater the number of guns owned in the locality, the greater the death rate. Reducing the number of guns in a locality might not reduce the crime rate, but it will reduce the death rate.
The numbers cited above, have, in recent years, gotten worse.
Erik Lerche
Harrisonburg
