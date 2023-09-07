In the 34th District House of Delegates race, there is a clear choice this fall. We need to reelect Tony Wilt. He has a solid conservative voting record that aligns with our Valley values. He is well respected in Richmond and has been able to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle to get results — without compromising on his principles. He listens to the folks he represents and is regularly engaged and active in our community. This allows him to hear firsthand our concerns and interests.
When I had a concern, he arranged a meeting the next week. I am grateful for his support and his ongoing advocacy of the issues I care about! We also need to make sure we have a delegate that supports and can work with Governor Youngkin, Lt. Governor Sears and Attorney General Miyares. Del. Wilt has worked hand in hand with our state officials to improve public safety, advocate for more reliable and affordable energy and lower the cost of living.
I have no doubt he will continue to work with them to improve the lives of all Virginians. You can vote early by mail or in person starting Sept. 22 at 20 E. Gay St, or vote on Election Day, Nov. 7.
Faythe Silveira
Harrisonburg
