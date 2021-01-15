The editorial, "Nobody Should Be Hungry", Jan. 7, 2021, highlighted the increase in basic needs for individuals and families in our communities — food, rent, utilities.
Please continue to refer people to Our Community Place at the corner of Main and Johnson streets on the north side of Harrisonburg. We serve a free hot breakfast Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., lunch at noon, we hand out groceries to families in need, and refer people to a variety of resources that can help with utility payments, rent/mortgage payments. We help people access housing when homeless and other needs. We are open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Early Church serves lunch on Sundays at our building at 17 E. Johnson St. "All are welcome."
Sam Nickels, executive director, OCP
Harrisonburg
