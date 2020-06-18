Thank you for running Froma Harrop’s opinion column, “Defund The Police? Stop Abusing The Language” in the Monday, June 15, DN-R. My sister, brother-in-law, and niece live in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metroplex area. They are beside themselves with worry about potential violent crime spiking geometrically from the absence of consequences if the city council follows through on its unanimous vote to abolish the police force.
Reform? Absolutely. Defund? Asinine.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
