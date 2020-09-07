As Americans, if we want to participate in making decisions that effect our community and country, we vote in elections. But first we must register to vote before we can exercise our choices during an election. We'd like to make this easy for you. On Sept. 12, the Auxiliary of VFW Post 9660 at Chimney Rock is hosting a "Registration Session" at the Broadway firehouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The process of registering is easy, and when you complete it one time, you don't have to do it again.
Our country is a democracy that operates through the will of the people, and this takes place through voting. Our vote has national implications; the president and members of Congress as well as the policies made by our mayors, city council members, school board selectees and supervisors. These people make a lot of decisions. When you vote, you are participating in a decision-making process. The "will of the people" is heard.
If you are not registered to vote, take a few minutes and do so on Sept. 12 at the Broadway Fire Hall.
Spencer White
Singers Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.