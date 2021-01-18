No way can our community here in the Shenandoah Valley afford to expand the Middle River Regional Jail. To incarcerate more of our neighbors, friends, co-workers, family members, and others would be wrong.
Should we spend thousands upon thousands more of our tax dollars to detain and imprison more people? Rather, shouldn’t the carceral facilities be drastically de-populated, particularly as these facilities boost the coronavirus, threatening all of us? For public safety, can’t we choose healthful, less expensive, and more humane alternatives to incarceration?
I urge local persons concerned about fiscal responsibility and public safety immediately to contact the County Board of Supervisors and the Harrisonburg City Council to implore them to reject any expansion of the Middle River Regional Jail, and to do so decisively.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
