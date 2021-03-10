There are many persons being held prisoner in our local jails who present no danger to “public safety.” Our Middle River Regional Jail and our Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail continue to hold people prisoner who should be immediately released. Elderly folks, people who are sick or are at particular risk of illness, and all of those who pose no risk to “public safety” should be released immediately! Immediate release of all these persons currently held prisoner would actually work to protect “public safety” because COVID would thereby be denied one of its main engines of transmission.
COVID is not over! And even when COVID wanes, other epidemics and pandemics are on the horizon. Our health must be protected by releasing many persons who are held prisoner.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.