The U.S. Supreme Court Second amendment decision in HELLER VS D.C., 2004, meant that a citizen has a right to keep and bear arms, and, the government may regulate. Gun owners oppose regulation. “My family has owned and used guns for hunting, recreation and protection for generations without regulation.” But, there are 115 million gun owners in the U.S. and 220 million non-gun owners. Among the 115 million, there are unreliable gun owners (excluding criminals) undetected before they turn to gun violence. The reliable gun owner should acknowledge that the government has a nationwide gun violence problem, and, that the non-gun owner cannot tell who, among gun owners, is reliable. Regulation is needed.
Reference: 1. GUNFIGHT: The Battle Over The Right To Bear Arms In America
Adam Winkler, W.W. Norton & Company Ltd, New York 2011 (One of 12 MRLIB books on gun violence)
Erik Lerche Harrisonburg
A "reliable" gun owner knows the he or she is not the problem, it's the criminals. A "reliable" gun owner also knows neo-liberal extremists like to use "friendly" words to try to shame them into submission. These neo-liberal extremists should point their attention to crime and criminals and leave law abiding citizens alone.
