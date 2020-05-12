We have so many heroes during this trying time. Nurses, doctors, grocery store workers, curb service for food, EMS, fire fighters and many more.
It is appropriate to mention one more, our pets. They are love, companionship, playful and loyal.
May peace be with us all.
Robin Sipe, Grottoes
