It is truly difficult to understand when a young life is taken from us. Lauren Bernett was a favorite player of mine while she played softball for James Madison University. We often find ourselves so involved in the joy of watching our favorite athletes that when one like Lauren leaves us so soon in her life, we are left with a very empty feeling.
She was good at her position but when I saw her smiling at someone else's success, and having joy at other player's successes, I had a feeling about the kind of person that Lauren was. I did not know her personally but I am sure that I knew what kind of person that she was.
From President Alger, Mr. Bourne, and all of the JMU Nation, our hearts are hurting. People like Lauren make this world a better place. Her life was short, but her impact on others will remain.
Hadley Whitlock
Rockingham
