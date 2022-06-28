Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is talking about repealing other personal rights in addition to abortion. He should remember that miscegenation (marriage between people of the white race and nonwhite races) was illegal not too long ago.
Constance W. Birch
Staunton
