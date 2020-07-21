I curiously looked up a little history on Alexander Spotswood recently. He was a noted Lieutenant Governor of Virginia who was best known for establishing the first colonial ironworks.
“He diverged from the Virginia norm of cultivating wealth through tobacco by building the South’s first ironworks — though he, too, relied on slave labor to run his business.”
So, what does this mean? Do we start removing all of the signs that recognize Spotswood? I’ll leave it to the public to ponder all of the signs and building names you see just locally that would have to be changed. Where does this chaos stop?
Steve Eckard
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.