With all the turmoil going on in this country, I think we should rename it. Instead of calling it “The United States of America”, we could call it “The Un-united States of America,” or “The Non United States of America.”
Then, when that is done, the Do-gooders could see to it that all statues come down including the “Statue of Liberty.” I mean all of them, even the ones they might see as good ones. Then they could take a rest period until they thought of something else to entertain themselves with. I could suggest a few. However, they would not be fit to put in this letter.
I promise I won’t ever mention Robert E. Lee’s name or others in question as well. May they rest in peace!
Clinton M. Devier
Harrisonburg
