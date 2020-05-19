Heritage Oaks is a treasure to our city. It is an asset to the Shenandoah Valley. Heritage Oaks is a source of exercise and comradery for a significant number of seniors from the area, especially from Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community utilizes Heritage Oaks three to five times per year for its 65-member Golf Association, including members from VMRC, Sunnyside Communities and the broader community.
Heritage Oaks is one of the favorites for the association. On average, the VMRC Golf Association plays two to three times per month at other area courses March to October. Many of our members are members at Heritage Oaks. As a source of income, multiple non-profits and community organizations conduct fundraising events.
As a resident of the city, I urge City Council to open Heritage Oaks to allow golfers to contribute to the costs associated instead of relying exclusively on taxpayer dollars.
Les Helmuth
Executive Director, VMRC Foundation
Harrisonburg
