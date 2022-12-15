I have been waiting to hear a response by Rep. Cline to condemn Donald Trump's illegal taking of classified documents. I have heard no response to the traitorous remarks by Marjorie Green of Georgia. A no response is an endorsement. I wonder where his sense of responsibility is to our citizens or to his party law breakers?
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
