In his truly bizarre inaugural address, Trump loudly proclaimed, “This American carnage stops right now.” Even former President George W. Bush said it was some weird stuff — though that wasn’t the exact word he used in his amazement. That he invited and then incited a wild mob of thugs and then launched them upon the Capitol to wreck havoc near the end of his presidency was a perfect historical bookend to solidify his place at the very bottom of all American presidencies in so many ways.
Sadly our 6th District Congressman Ben No Spine Cline — who was one of the Capitol Hill hostages himself — still doesn’t dare denounce or defy Trump, who clearly enjoyed the chaos he had caused, tweeting, “I love you” to his thugs from the White House. A Capitol Police officer was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher by the mob, among other police injuries, but Trump got his revenge and Cline again kissed his ring.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
