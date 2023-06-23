After reading Jim Peter's open forum letter on June 16, I immediately knew the response that it would draw. I paused at that time and said a prayer for his courage to speak the truth and take a stand. Sure enough, by the following week, there were a number of letters in response to his article vilifying him.
I would encourage all those who believe that what Mr. Peters said is untrue to spend more time regularly reading God's Word in its entirety. I stand with Jim Peters. I am not proud of what we are allowing to be considered normal behavior in America. Our nation and society is in a serious state of moral and spiritual decay. What makes us think that God would not do to us what He did to Sodom and Gomorrah? Spiritual revival is needed in America if we are to continue existing as a country. Repent or perish.
Fred Rexrode
Rockingham
