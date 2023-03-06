Reader Alex Storrs recently rebutted a letter I wrote responding to another reader's letter about "gun violence" published in the DN-R. In the Feb. 27 letter, Mr. Storrs accurately stated that accidental death is the number one cause of death among youth 15-18.
Since those under 18 (in some states 21) cannot legally own firearms, perhaps a better focus of your concern would be mental health advocacy?
We do have vastly differing views on the role of government, however. I will never support "the government" meddling and "testing" people for sanity. The 2nd Amendment was expressly added to the Constitution to dampen the enthusiasm of a powerful, centralized government abusing its power at the expense of its own citizens.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.