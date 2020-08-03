Finally, someone from the hallowed halls of academia that exhibits common sense and intestinal fortitude. I had almost given up hope. Let us all pray that the Rockingham County School Board and the Superintendent have the same qualities that Roller exhibits in his open letter to JMU president, July 22. I await with bated breath. And if they do not, then those names need to be changed also. Enough of this cowardly submission to anarchists, thugs, vandals and faint-hearted academics that would destroy and remove our history. Outstanding letter Dr. Roller.
Mike Muterspaugh
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.