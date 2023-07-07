The debate continues! I’ll respond to David Rudmin’s letter in the July 5 issue on the Bible and homosexuality. To repeat: we must first understand what a biblical text meant in its historical and literary contexts before we can understand what it means today.
Rudmin names New Testament texts which he says condemn homosexuality, such as Jude 7. This verse mentions the “sexual immorality” of some men from Sodom and Gomorrah, who “pursued unnatural lust.” But in the original Greek, it says that they went after “sarkos heteros,” or “other flesh.” This is because Genesis 19:1 refers to Lot’s visitors as “angels,” whom Jude assumes had “angelic” or non-human flesh. How ironic that the Greek word “hetero” is used!
Rudmin’s references to Jude 3 and to the Harlot of Babylon in Revelation 17:4 say nothing about homosexuality. I will say that Romans 1:24-27 is Paul’s clearest reference to out-of-control same-sex sex. It must be seen in the larger context of Paul’s condemnation of Greco-Roman idolatry in 1:18-32. I’ve done some research into what those upper-class Romans did as their after-dinner recreation; it would make your head sizzle!
Despite the “liberal” label, I’m actually conservative. I support both straight and gay marriage because I believe that sexual intimacy should be reserved for one’s marriage partner.
Lareta Finger
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.