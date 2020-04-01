In the past, the DN-R reported the election results by each precinct for all candidates in Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg. This was an important service to the citizens who were active in that Election Day. Can this reporting be resumed again?
Lee M. Yoder
Harrisonburg
