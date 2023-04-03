On Feb. 27, the Town of Elkton served notice to some property owners in Rockingham County that they are intending to relocate their boundary lines. Now, this came as no surprise to most of us who are affected as we saw the survey equipment months before the election.
The other landowners of Monger Hill and I are mostly opposed to this annexation. We have lived without the "services" of the town for all these years and just aren't interested. Our current trash collection and recycling site is less than one mile away. Most of us have good wells and septic and are content. We don't care about sidewalks or street lights.
In past annexations, Elkton has put in water and sewer lines. It promises sidewalks, street lights and road repairs. Twenty years later, there will still be no sidewalks or street lights. Look at the Pentecostal Hills area: empty promises. Town residents have complained about sidewalks that flood every time it rains and don't get fixed, poor water pressure and other issues.
My point being, Elkton isn't taking care of what it already has. Why should it be allowed to take more? Just to collect more taxes?
Many residents on Monger Hill are living on Social Security and retirement income. Additionally, we have a disabled veteran and others with disabilities. Adding taxes for town in addition to county taxes and possibly incurring hook-up fees for water and sewer would be a serious financial hardship.
Mary Brothers
Elkton
